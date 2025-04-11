Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ichor traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.53. 16,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 303,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1,273.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.