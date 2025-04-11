Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 177,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
