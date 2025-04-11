Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $55.17 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

