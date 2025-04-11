Inlight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of IJJ opened at $108.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.