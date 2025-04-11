Inlight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 117,702 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 117,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

