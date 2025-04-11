Inlight Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.