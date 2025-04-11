Inlight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 314.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

