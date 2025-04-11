Inlight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.