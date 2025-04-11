Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innospec by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,668.30. The trade was a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

IOSP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

