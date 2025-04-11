Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $46,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BUFF opened at $42.61 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $553.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.