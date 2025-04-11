Insider Buying: Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Purchases 100,978 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) insider David Harrison acquired 100,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$353,423.00 ($219,517.39).
Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Retail REIT
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.