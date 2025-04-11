Insider Buying: Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Purchases 100,978 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) insider David Harrison acquired 100,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$353,423.00 ($219,517.39).

Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.

Get Charter Hall Retail REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.