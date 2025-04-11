Insider Buying: Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Buys 57,948 Shares of Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Carl D’Ammassa purchased 57,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,702.32 ($25,574.14).

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.80 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.04.

Get Distribution Finance Capital alerts:

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Distribution Finance Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

DF Capital was founded in 2016 to support the working capital needs of manufacturers and UK dealers. Today, having received full authorisation as a bank in September 2020, we work with over 90 manufacturers and over 1,250 dealers in the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors. In 2023, we provided over £1.2bn of distribution and inventory finance across these sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.