Insider Buying: ENRG Elements Limited (ASX:EEL) Insider Acquires 12,701,300 Shares of Stock

ENRG Elements Limited (ASX:EEL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Soucik bought 12,701,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,701.30 ($7,889.01).

Michael Soucik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Michael Soucik bought 22,298,700 shares of ENRG Elements stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,298.70 ($13,850.12).

ENRG Elements Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.01.

ENRG Elements Company Profile

ENRG Elements Limited engages in the mining exploration and development business in Africa. It primarily explores for silver, uranium, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Agadez project comprising three granted exploration permits covering an area of 726 square kilometers, and one exploration license application located in Niger.

