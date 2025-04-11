Insider Buying: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Tredenick purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$60.96 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of A$109,728.00 ($68,154.04).

HUB24 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

