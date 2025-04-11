Insider Buying: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) COO Acquires 9,900 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) COO Bhadreskumar Patel acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.95. This represents a 8.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Resources Connection Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 963,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,954 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 245,022 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 832,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

