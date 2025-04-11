Insider Buying: Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £359,450 ($466,575.80).

Safestore Stock Performance

SAFE opened at GBX 555 ($7.20) on Friday. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 930 ($12.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 596.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safestore Increases Dividend

About Safestore

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Read More

