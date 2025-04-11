Insider Buying: Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Allen Johnson acquired 7,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SHLE traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.87. 1,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.