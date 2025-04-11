Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells 740 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $18,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,664.02. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyrone Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 89,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

