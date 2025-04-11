Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $98,805.00.

Arcellx Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

