Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 932 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $18,742.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,914.10. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $582,067.42.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Troy Wichterman sold 660 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $16,803.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 159 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $4,219.86.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 596,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 470.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

