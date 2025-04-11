Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 15,516 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $1,430,264.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,102.68. This represents a 89.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $836,205.06.

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79.

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $21,582.00.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 22,194.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $10,821,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

