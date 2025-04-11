Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 342,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

