Insider Selling: Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO Sells $29,350.23 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,845.80. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.82.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 126.99% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
