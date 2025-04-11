Insider Selling: Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO Sells $29,350.23 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,845.80. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 126.99% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kaltura by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 511,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLTR

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.