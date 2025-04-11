Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $106,746.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,704.05. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $122,142.40.

On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.

On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $34.94. 471,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

