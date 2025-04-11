Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $106,746.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,704.05. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $122,142.40.
  • On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $34.94. 471,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

View Our Latest Report on LIF

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.