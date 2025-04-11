Insider Selling: NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Senior Officer Sells 82,700 Shares of Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 82,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$57,890.00.

Nicholas Van Dyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$16,906.24.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.45 price objective on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

