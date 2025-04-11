Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $39,571.87 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,487,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after buying an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

