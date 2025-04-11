Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $216.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $153.85 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

