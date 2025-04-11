Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.06. 178,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,046,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.
Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -177.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
