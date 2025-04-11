Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.06. 178,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,046,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -177.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

