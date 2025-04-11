Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ITR
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Integra Resources
In related news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.