Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 16.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.47.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

