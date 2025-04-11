Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 14.4% – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 953,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 371,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
In related news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 over the last ninety days. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
