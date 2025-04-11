Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
