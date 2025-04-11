Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $10,209,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

