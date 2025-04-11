Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 5.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

