Integrity Financial Corp WA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,013,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

