Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $333,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $292.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $256.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

