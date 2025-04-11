Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 182.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $527.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.