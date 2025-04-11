Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,665,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 182,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 85,288 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.86 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

