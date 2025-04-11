Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 243 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $921.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

