Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.65 and last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 377855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

