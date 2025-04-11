International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $215.16 and last traded at $220.30. 1,201,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,170,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 227,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

