Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 271,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 266,819 shares.The stock last traded at $26.86 and had previously closed at $27.05.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
