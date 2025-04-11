Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 271,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 266,819 shares.The stock last traded at $26.86 and had previously closed at $27.05.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,780,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,761,000.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

