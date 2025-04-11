Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,863 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

