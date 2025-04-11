Invesco Ltd. Buys 320,319 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $265,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,742.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,439,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,856,332. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $183.78 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.