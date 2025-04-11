Invesco Ltd. Buys 572,187 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $293,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

HOLX opened at $57.16 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

