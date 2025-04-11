Invesco Ltd. Buys 607,643 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $250,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 555,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $79,619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $10,303,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

