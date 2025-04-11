Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $246,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

