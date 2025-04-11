Invesco Ltd. Has $255.68 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $255,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.