Invesco Ltd. Has $272.87 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $272,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

