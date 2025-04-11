Invesco Ltd. Has $291.21 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $291,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $212.20 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $217.58.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

